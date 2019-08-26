Twitter sends notice to Pakistani President Arif Alvi on Kashmir tweet

ISLAMABAD: Twitter has sent a notice to President Arif Alvi regarding his tweet on Kashmir situation.

“Twitter has really gone too far in becoming mouthpiece of the Rogue Modi govt! They sent a notice to our President! In bad taste and simply ridiculous,” said Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari.

The minister took to social media to share the image of Twitter email regarding the president's personal account.

On August 24 President Alvi had tweeted a foreign media video showing the latest situation in the occupied territory.



On Sunday Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said that he has also received a notice from the micro-blogging site that one of his tweets has violated Indian laws.

Scores of Pakistani social media users have complained in the past few days that their accounts were suspended when they spoke in favour of Kashmiris or highlighted Indian human rights abuses.

Twitter has reportedly suspended 200 Pakistani accounts commenting on Kashmir situation.

Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor last week said the authorities had taken up with Twitter and Facebook the alleged suspension of Pakistani social media accounts posting in support of Kashmir.

"Pakistan authorities have taken up the case with Twitter and Facebook against suspending Pakistani accounts for posting in support of Kashmir. Indian staff at their regional headquarters is the reason," he said in a tweet.