close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 25, 2019

Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani’s first looks in ‘The Eternals’ out as Kit Harrington joins the cast

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Aug 25, 2019
Cast of 'The Eternals' at D23 Expo in California.

Marvel fans gear up for the next big release as the star-studded cast of ‘The Eternals’ made an appearance at the D23 Expo, unveiling the first look of the film.

At the second day of the D23 Expo in California, President of the Marvel Studios Kevin Feige took the stage to bring forth the star cast of the film while also revealing their first looks as the superheroes in concept art.

Kevin Fiege unveils the first looks of 'The Eternals' with the star cast taking the stage at D23 Expo in California.

The Studio confirmed the names of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Dong-seok Ma, Lauren Ridloff, and Barry Keoghan as joining the cast earlier.

However, Feige also announced the acclaimed ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harrington to be jumping on board as his photo flashed on the big screen while he remained absent from the stage amongst the other cast members. 

Harrington getting roped in for the film for the role of a non-Eternal Dane Whitman, will mark his debut for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

On the other hand, the Studios also confirmed that Gemma Chan and Barry Keoghan will also be joining MCU’s Phase 4 for the cosmic adventure. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment