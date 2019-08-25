Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani’s first looks in ‘The Eternals’ out as Kit Harrington joins the cast

Marvel fans gear up for the next big release as the star-studded cast of ‘The Eternals’ made an appearance at the D23 Expo, unveiling the first look of the film.

At the second day of the D23 Expo in California, President of the Marvel Studios Kevin Feige took the stage to bring forth the star cast of the film while also revealing their first looks as the superheroes in concept art.

The Studio confirmed the names of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Dong-seok Ma, Lauren Ridloff, and Barry Keoghan as joining the cast earlier.



However, Feige also announced the acclaimed ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harrington to be jumping on board as his photo flashed on the big screen while he remained absent from the stage amongst the other cast members.



Harrington getting roped in for the film for the role of a non-Eternal Dane Whitman, will mark his debut for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).



On the other hand, the Studios also confirmed that Gemma Chan and Barry Keoghan will also be joining MCU’s Phase 4 for the cosmic adventure.