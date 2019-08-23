Sri Lankan cricket team to tour Pakistan for playing short-form matches

COLOMBO: Nearly two-year after the attack, The Sri Lankan team is all set to tour Pakistan to play ODIs or T20s.

"We will be in Pakistan for about eight days to play the ODIs or the T20 matches," Harin Fernando told reporters in Colombo.



Without announcing the specific dates, the minister said the games would be scheduled for later this year, adding that "But, we are not in a position to play the Tests in Pakistan."

Citing safety fears, the minister said two Tests could instead be played in the UAE, where Pakistan has held many of its home series.

In October 2017, Sri Lanka played a T20 match in Lahore for the first time since a terror attack near the same venue in March 2009.



That attack had left eight people dead and seven Sri Lanka players and staff injured.