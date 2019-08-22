Iran's Khamenei urges India to adopt 'just policy' towards Muslims in occupied Kashmir

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei Wednesday expressed grave concerns over the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), calling Modi government to adopt "a just policy" towards the Muslim-majority region.

Khamenei's remarks come a day after Pakistan said it will approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over India's atrocities in the occupied valley.



According to Iranian media, he said: "We have good relations with the government of India but we expect them to adopt a just policy towards the people of Kashmir and to avoid oppression and bullying of the people."



Slamming UK’s colonialist policies in the region, the Iranian supreme leader said that the present situation in the disputed territory is due to the decisions taken by the British government while they were retreating from the Indian subcontinent. “They intentionally left this wound open in the region,” he concluded.

US President Donald Trump too had offered to mediate the "explosive" situation in Kashmir.

