Imad Wasim to tie the knot next, after Hasan Ali

ISLAMABAD: The month of August has brought a bundle of joys for two international cricketers in Pakistan– fast bowler Hasan Ali and all-rounder Imad Wasim.

Hasan has tied the knot last night (August 20) to Dubai-based Indian girl Samia Arzu in a simple ceremony at a seven-star hotel in Dubai.

Following suit, now Imad Wasim is also getting set to exchange vows in the same month with London-based Pakistani girl Sania Ashfaq.

He is all set to get married in a ceremony to be held in Islamabad on August 26.

Families from both sides are busy with the wedding preparations at the moment.



Imad and Sania met in London for the first time and after a while decided to marry with the consent of their families.

At present, Imad is playing for Nottinghamshire in the T20 Vitality Blast but he will take a break for his big day.