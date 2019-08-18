England and Australia draw second Ashes Test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The second Test between England and Australia ended in a draw at Lord´s on Sunday.
Australia, set an unlikely 267 to win in a minimum of 48 overs after England captain Joe Root´s declaration, finished on 154-6.
A draw always looked likely in a match that saw five whole sessions lost to rain and Australia´s Steve Smith ruled out with concussion on Sunday after being hit on the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer during his innings of 92 on Saturday.
Four wickets after tea gave England hope of what would have been a stunning win.
Ashes-holders Australia, bidding for their first Test series win away to England in 18 years, remain 1-0 up in the five-match campaign following their 251-run victory at Edgbaston last week.
The third Test at Headingley starts on Thursday.
