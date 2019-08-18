Three Palestinians martyred by Israeli troops at Gaza border

Gaza City: Three Palestinians were martyred by Israeli soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian health ministry said Sunday.



The ministry said another Palestinian was hospitalised in the shooting that came after the Israeli army said an attack helicopter and tank had fired at "armed suspects" along the barrier that separates Israel from Gaza.

"We just identified a number of armed suspects from Gaza approaching the security fence with Israel. We fired towards them," the army said a statement posted on its Twitter account.

Israel and Palestinians in Gaza, ruled by Hamas, have fought three wars since 2008.



And since March 2018, regular protests and clashes have erupted along the border of the blockaded coastal enclave.

At least 305 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire in Gaza or the border area since then, the majority during demonstrations and clashes.AFP-WEB DESK



