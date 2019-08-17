Instagram updates: New Boomerang modes and Layout for Stories to roll out

Tech giant Instagram is bringing on board a new feature for all the Boomerang-loving users while also another major addition to Instagram stories.

As per reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, the photo-sharing application is gearing up to introduce a much-needed Layout for Stories while revamping the Boomerang feature and bringing in five new styles.

On the other hand, Wong also revealed that the app is also adding a new camera icon for Story Camera modes which would include Focus, Layout, Music, Stopmotion, Superzoom that will be part of the latest Story Camera UI redesign upgrade.

Moreover, it was revealed that the new Boomerang modes will comprise Hold, Dynamic, Slowmo as well as two Duo modes that come as an addition to the Classic that exists already.

The Hold feature, Wong revealed pauses after the end of each loop during the process of the Boomerang being made on the app; whereas Dynamic mode shakes the subject at the end of the loop.

The Layout for Stories with more or less six grid options can be added via the phone’s camera roll or the Story camera.

While she stated that work on the feature has concluded, it still remains unclear when Instagram would be officially launching it for its users.