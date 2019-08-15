Brussels hosts protest against Modi’s aggression in Indian-occupied Kashmir

BRUSSELS: A large group of protesters comprising Pakistanis and Kashmiris marched towards the Indian Embassy on Thursday in protest of India’s aggression against the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

As a report by Daily Jang revealed that a sense of hostility took over amid protests when individuals heading towards the Indian Embassy for the Independence event expressed displeasure at the demonstration for Kashmir’s liberation.

As the Pakistani diaspora community marched for the rights of Kashmiris, observing August 15, the Independence Day of India as a Black Day globally, slogans and chants against Indian premier Narendra Modi echoed through the streets.

Amid demonstrations, Kashmir Council of Indian-occupied Kashmir chief Ali Raza Syed expressed his condemnation over the Modi-led Indian government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and 35A.

Apart from Pakistanis and Kashmiris, the protests also gained support from multiple people waving the Bangladesh flag were also seen as part of the crowd voicing their support for the oppressed Kashmiris.