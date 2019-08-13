India's unilateral actions in Occupied Kashmir causing regional tensions: Asad Majeed

Pakistan's ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan on Tuesday said India's aggressive and unilateral actions have posed a grave threat to a very tense situation.

Speaking to a News Channel in US, Asad Majeed said: "Unilaterally changing the status of a region which has been seen by the international community over the years as a disputed territory ... has really put the region at the verge of a serious conflict."

He added: "They are trying to rewrite history and they have tried to deprive a people of their identity. And they have unilaterally tried to settle an issue which has been there on the UN agenda for almost 70 years.

When asked how Pakistan can de-escalate the situation, the ambassador responded as saying: "I think the provocation clearly has come from India. He added, "Prime Minister Imran was here. He spoke to you personally. He also met President Trump at the White House. And we've been very consistent in making all the overtures for peace to India... Unfortunately, all those gestures have not been reciprocated."

Asad Majeed added, "It is for the United Nations... it is for friends like the United States and other international players -- they need to intervene."