Palestinian president visits West Bank refugee camp

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Saturday toured the Jalazone camp in the occupied West Bank, official media announced, in a rare visit to a refugee camp.



He was flanked by prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) secretary general Saeb Erekat, official news agency Wafa said.

Abbas reportedly met with local residents and officials, and posted several pictures.

His office said it was his first visit to a refugee camp in several years.

Mahmoud Mubarak, head of the popular committee in Jalazone camp, told AFP the visit was a "first political response to the Netanyahu visit to Beit El two days ago."

"The visit was greatly welcomed by the camp´s residents," he added.

Wafa said Abbas spoke to residents and said the Palestinian people would remain steadfast in opposing Israel´s occupation.