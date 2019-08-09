close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
Pakistan

APP
August 9, 2019

Bohra community's delegation calls on PM Imran

Pakistan

APP
Fri, Aug 09, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Bohra community called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and presented him a letter of their spiritual leader Dr Syedna Mufaddal.

In his letter, Dr Syedna Mufaddal expressed best wishes for the prime minister and the country.

The delegation also presented the prime minister a rosary and a shawl.

