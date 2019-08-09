Bohra community’s delegation calls on PM Imran

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Bohra community called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and presented him a letter of their spiritual leader Dr Syedna Mufaddal.
In his letter, Dr Syedna Mufaddal expressed best wishes for the prime minister and the country.
The delegation also presented the prime minister a rosary and a shawl.
ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Bohra community called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and presented him a letter of their spiritual leader Dr Syedna Mufaddal.
In his letter, Dr Syedna Mufaddal expressed best wishes for the prime minister and the country.
The delegation also presented the prime minister a rosary and a shawl.