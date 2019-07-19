Bohra Community’s head arrives in Karachi

KARACHI: The head of Dawoodi Bohra Community Syedna Dr Mufaddal Saifuddin reached Karachi on Friday.



He was accorded warm welcome by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Karachi airport's old terminal.

The members of Sindh cabinet and local leaders of Bohra community were also present on the occasion.