CM Sindh hosts reception for Bohra Jamaat chief

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah hosted a reception for spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin this evening here at CM House.



The chief minister thanked Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin for visiting Karachi.

“We still remember your last visit during Moharramul Haram,” he said and added “it is manifestation of your [Syedna] confidence in provincial government that you took another visit.”

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin thanked the provincial government for welcoming him with open arms. On the occasion Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin offered dua for peace and prosperity of Pakistan and province of Sindh and its people.

The reception was attended by Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen. Humayun Aziz; Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah; Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi; DG Rangers Major General Omer Khan Bukhari; provincial cabinet members, Hari Ram, Shabir Bijarani, Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Shaikh, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Murtaza Baloch, Shahla Raza, Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to CM Waqar Mehdi, IG Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro and others.