Gold above $1,500 for first time since 2013

London: The price of gold on Wednesday briefly rose above $1,500 per ounce, a key level last breached six years ago, as investors sought shelter from the fallout of a raging US-China trade war.



At about 1335 GMT, gold jumped to $1,500.25 per ounce, the highest point since April 2013 and 1.7 percent higher than late Tuesday.