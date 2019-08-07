Gold above $1,500 for first time since 2013

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: The price of gold on Wednesday briefly rose above $1,500 per ounce, a key level last breached six years ago, as investors sought shelter from the fallout of a raging US-China trade war.
At about 1335 GMT, gold jumped to $1,500.25 per ounce, the highest point since April 2013 and 1.7 percent higher than late Tuesday.
