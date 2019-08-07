close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
Business

August 7, 2019

Gold above $1,500 for first time since 2013

London: The price of gold on Wednesday briefly rose above $1,500 per ounce, a key level last breached six years ago, as investors sought shelter from the fallout of a raging US-China trade war.

At about 1335 GMT, gold jumped to $1,500.25 per ounce, the highest point since April 2013 and 1.7 percent higher than late Tuesday.

