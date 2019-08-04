Chaos and destruction envelops IoK following India’s security alert

Thousands of people, including tourists and Hindu Pilgrims, are leaving Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) after local officials issued a security alert.

An estimated figure of around 11,000 tourists including pilgrims and over 200 foreigners are about to leave the state.

Anxious visitors, including some foreigners, flooded the airport at the main city Srinagar on Saturday, many without tickets for flights that day.

Airlines have also decided to give full fee waiver on rescheduling and cancellation for all their flights from Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Indian TV anchor Rajdeep Sardesai turned to Twitter and showed his concern regarding the destruction caused to the locals there with such an intense step.

He said, “Hope Govt comes up with a very very good reason for its Op Kashmir. A friend in Gulmarg was running a hotel with 80 % occupancy till last week, now all tourists are gone and business is kaput overnight. Wouldn’t happen anywhere else in the country bang in the middle of tourist season”.

A huge security force had been guarding the route of the cave shrine in the Himalayas even before the alert, and the second smaller pilgrimage, the Machail Mata Yatra, in Jammu region was also canceled on Saturday.