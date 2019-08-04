Panic-stricken foreigners look to vacate after India issues security alert in Kashmir

As tensions in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) escalate, tens of thousands of tourists, pilgrims and workers are now evacuating the region with many foreigners expressing their bewilderment over India’s orders of withdrawal.

In a circulating video, two foreigners could be seen narrating their experience of arriving at the troubled region and being advised to leave by locals after the foreign office issued new advice to all travelers.

“There is a risk of unpredictable violence, including bombings, grenade attacks, shootings and kidnapping,” the advisory stated.

On the other hand, countries like United Kingdom, Germany and Australia also issued a word of caution to their citizens travelling in the region following the unrest in the Kashmir valley.

The airport remained swamped with anxious travelers anticipated to vacate Srinagar.



Manager of an airline operating the route from Delhi to Srinagar was cited by The Guardian as saying: “Passengers who were scheduled to return in coming days have turned up in panic at the airport today. It’s chaotic and not many will manage seats unless there are additional flights.”