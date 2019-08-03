Chairman Senate urges world community to take notice of Indian state terrorism in IoK

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani Saturday demanded to convene a joint session of the Parliament immediately to discuss the prevailing situation in Kashmir.



“There should be a debate on the Kashmir situation,” he said requesting President Dr Arif Alvi to immediately summon a joint sitting of the Parliament to convey a unified stance of the nation and Parliament to the international community on the issue, a Senate Secretariat press release said.

He said Indian forces were committing ceasefire violation in Neelum valley along Line of Control (LoC) by resorting to unprovoked firing and shelling on civilian population residing there.

The chairman urged the world community to take notice of India’s state terrorism in Indian occupied Kashmir, terming the use of cluster bombs to target civilians along LoC ‘sheer violation’ of Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law.

He asked India to be sensible and halt its state terrorism immediately.



Sanjrani said the whole nation fully supports people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) for their legitimate right to self-determination in line with resolutions passed by United Nations Security Council.

He said the whole nation was united and standing by its Armed Forces shoulder-to-shoulder in defending every inch of the motherland.