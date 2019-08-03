Pakistan condemns Indian use of cluster ammunition along LoC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the blatant use of cluster ammunition by Indian security forces targeting the innocent civilians along the Line of Control (LoC).



“This is clear violation of the Geneva Convention & International Laws,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Twitter.

He said India in its war frenzy was not only sabotaging regional peace but also committing gross human rights violations along the LoC.

The foreign minister also urged the world nations to take strict notice of the ongoing situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir and the LoC.

Indian Army on night between 30th and 31st July targeted innocent citizens including women and children in Neelum Valley through Artillery using cluster ammunition. Resultantly, two civilians including a 4-year-old boy were martyred while 11 got critically injured.