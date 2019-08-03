Kevin Feige and Trinh Tran unveil unheard-of details about 'Avengers: Endgame'

'Avengers: Endgame' has unquestionably jostled the box offices and has broken age-old records.



Commercial success aside, the Marvel epic has ended up as one of the studios’ most critically-acclaimed movies as well.

Marvel Studios' President Kevin Feige and producer Trinh Tran took over the official 'Avengers' Twitter account and revealed many new details about the blockbuster hit.

When asked, “What made you decide to change the name of the movie to Endgame and not Infinity War Part 2", Trinh replied, “We wanted to make these two movies distinctive and give each their own story. Infinity War was a story about Thanos, and Endgame was a story about our heroes.

During the Q/A Tran said it may have taken 11 years to reach Endgame from Iron Man but a confrontation between the Avengers and Thanos was always the plan, right from the beginning.

She said, “It was in Kevin’s mind since early on. It was always his vision that this would be the end to the Infinity Saga. It was hard to tell ten years ago, but as every movie came out, the dream became more real.”

When asked is there something that executive producer and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige would change about it?

Feige said, there isn’t a thing he’d change about the film. “I thought about this question for a long time, and I honestly don’t think I would change a thing.”

During the watch party, the producer was also asked what was the most emotional part of filming endgame was, to which she replied, “The last day, knowing that it was coming to an end! After spending four years with this family (for Infinity War and Endgame), there was a part of me that didn’t want it to end."

Trinh also shared some of their favorite moments and lines from the movie. While the producer loved Tony’s last line, ‘I am Iron Man’ and seeing everybody in their hero costume together in one scene.

Now that Marvel Studios ‘Infinity Saga’ has come and passed, the studio is moving full steam ahead into its Phase 4.

Next up is the Cate Shortland-directed Black Widow, which started shooting principal photography weeks ago.