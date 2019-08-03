Ed Sheeran suffers tragic loss after pet kitten meets a car crash

British singer song-writer Ed Sheeran is the latest celebrity to suffer the tragic loss of their pet as this time, his kitten became target of a speeding car leaving the artist in grief.

The 28-year-old ‘Perfect’ hit maker turned to Instagram to announce the death of his beloved pet cat as he posted a picture of the feline with a broken heart emoji beside it.



The death of the furry animal was confirmed by his manager’s wife Liberty Shaw who also unveiled a picture of the cat and revealed how the kitten lost her life and how she had cared for her while Ed had been on tour.



“Our lovely little bud Baby Ba Boo aka Graham the Kitten passed away last night after being hit by a car,” she said.

“We are absolutely heartbroken. He was such a dude. Funny and clever and best mates with a massive German Shepherd. We are going miss you so much. Thanks for all the fun,” she added.

This leaves the singer with his remaining two cats, DAorito and Calippo who also have their own Instagram accounts.



Earlier, power couple, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had also lost their pet dog after he met with a car crash last month.

On the other hand, former couple Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux also bid adieu to their pet dog last week.