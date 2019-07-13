Ed Sheeran confirms his marriage to Cherry Seaborn for the first time

While many were well aware of English singer and song-writer Ed Sheeran getting married to his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, the artist has finally stepped forward speaking publically for the first time about his wedding.

During an interview with iHeartRadio, the ‘Shape of You’ hit maker revealed while discussing his latest release ‘Remember My Name’ in which the lyrics hint at his relationship with his wife as they go: “Watch how the lyrics in the songs might get twisted / My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick.”

He revealed that the song was written before the two had officially announced their marriage.

"It was actually before me and Cherry got married, and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," he said.

"Someone's gonna hear that and be like, 'Oh, they're married!' I didn't know how that would be construed, but obviously it's already come out,” he added.

Sheeran had revealed earlier to People magazine that they had been friends ever since they were children but started dating after Seaborn was invited by him to Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July part in 2015. They later got engaged in January of 2018 and had tied the knot later the same year in a secret ceremony.

