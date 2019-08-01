Kami Sid gearing up to play a transwoman for a big-budget film

Pakistan’s famed model and activist Kami Sid after taking the country by storm and bagging international acclaim is now gearing up to showcase her acting skills in a big-budget movie.

The transgender model who is said to be fighting for the rights of transgender community in Pakistan took to twitter and announced the big news to all her fans and followers.

“I m ecstatic to announce that I have just signed a mega-budget movie in which I will be playing the lead role as a transwoman… More details to come soon!”, the ‘Rani’ actor tweeted.

Previously, Sid was seen in a short film ‘Rani’ alongside Maaz Khan and Hina Pathani. The story was about a transgender Pakistani woman who sets out to take care of an abandoned baby.

