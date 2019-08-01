Sona Mohapatra slams Anu Malik as he is welcomed back on TV despite #MeToo allegations

While the world is raising its voice louder and louder against sexual misconduct at the hands of powerful figures in the #MeToo era it looks like we still have a long way to go.

Indian music director Anu Malik who was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment had been under the wrath of the public only for a brief period and was welcomed back on television and the industry with open arms.

Indian singer Sona Mohapatra who had called him out last year, clapped back at him once again on Twitter responding to Anu’s tweet that stated: “I was suddenly out of work for no rhyme or reason.”

“Anu Malik, these were the reasons, rhyme you go figure,” Sona had retorted with quotes from the victims alleging the music director of harassment.

The singer had gone on to slam the TV channel that hired Anu back despite the harrowing allegations.

“One more ‘reason’ & the number of them is quite large Mr. Anu Malik. Do take note, producers of @superstarsinge @SonyLIV, your show hosting him is supposed to be aimed at kids between 2 & 15 yrs? “Singer Shweta Pandit calls Anu Malik a paedophile,” she stated.

Last year, Sona was amongst multiple to call the alleged harasser out as she tweeted: “To all the young girls and women who are coming out with their experiences with this creep, journalists, ‘fans’ and even kids from college, know that you are not alone. This guy, #KailashKher is a serial predator and has been for years as are many others like Anu Malik in the industry. I cannot be tweeting about everyone cus I work 18 hour work days & have a life to live & breathe in.”