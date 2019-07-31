Trump, Melania to visit Poland, Denmark

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania will travel to Poland and Denmark in a month, the White House said on Wednesday.

The trip will run from August 31 to September 3 and will come a week after Trump attends the annual G7 countries´ summit, taking place in Biarritz, France.

The highlight of the Polish stop will be ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the start to World War II.

Trump also visited Poland in 2017. In June, he hosted Polish President Andrzej Duda and pledged to boost the number of US troops stationed in the country, which has repeatedly expressed concern about an aggressive Russia.

"I look forward to it. I like the people," Trump said of the upcoming trip on Tuesday. "They´re great people."

In Denmark, the US leader has accepted an invitation from Queen Margrethe II, the White House said.

"The president and first lady´s visits will highlight the historic ties between the United States, Poland and Denmark, as well as our willingness to confront the region´s many shared security challenges," the White House said.