WhatsApp’s new upgrade will let you use the same account on many devices

The widely-used social messaging application WhatsApp was rumoured to bring about a multi-platform system, enabling users to activate one account on multiple devices.

According to WABetainfo, this is no longer a rumor and has been confirmed as details regarding the launch of this new feature were not mentioned but the multi-platform system feature is indeed in the works.

The service will work on iPhones, Androids, iPads, and even WhatsApp for windows whenever it rolls out.

The users of the Facebook-owned messaging app will be able to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices, without being kicked out of the main one.

According to reports, with this new system, WhatsApp is also improving their end-to-end encryption, because in all probability changes need to be made as the messages must be sent to more devices.

This feature will allow users to use WhatsApp on their computer, without the necessity of an Internet connection on the phone, by using the UWP app.