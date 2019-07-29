Schools to remain closed on Tuesday in Karachi

KARACHI: Schools will remain closed on Tuesday across Sindh owing to heavy rainfall in different parts of the province.

As per a notification by Secretary of Education, Qazi Shahid Pervez, after multiple parts of Sindh received heavy rain and thunderstorm, a public holiday was declared on Tuesday, July 30.

Furthermore, orders were issued for all officials to visit schools in their areas and get the rainwater cleared.

The rain in the metropolis has led to the deaths of at least two people through electrocution, which includes an 11-year-old girl.