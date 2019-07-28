Jessie J bonds with Channing Tantum’s daughter Everly as the trio tour London

British singer-songwriter Jessie J and Hollywood hunk Channing Tatum are going strong as the two were spotted bonding with the latter’s daughter with his daughter Everly, for the first time since their romance was revealed nine months ago.

The trio was spotted on a day out sightseeing around London in uber adorable snaps making rounds on the internet, as Channing gave his little girl a piggyback.

The two were pictured heading towards the maze in Hampton Court Palace for a day of fun in the city.

The six-year-old appeared to already be bonding with the singer as she went to buy snacks for her while her dad kept her busy.

The two lovebirds have been in a relationship since October 2018 after Tatum split from his wife Jenna Dewan.

The pair managed to keep their relationship a secret for six months but went public during a trip to Disney land.



