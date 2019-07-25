close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 25, 2019

Kate Middleton's botox rumours quashed by Kensington Palace spokesperson

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 25, 2019

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton amongst the numerous rumours that she has been fighting by tabloids, was also said to have resorted to botox after giving birth to Prince Louis last year.

The hearsay that had made rounds after British plastic surgeon Dr Munir Somji had shared before and after shots of the Duchess with the caption:

“Our Kate loves a bit of baby Botox. Patients come from far and wide to see me for this procedure. It truly is so simple... There is no excuse for doctors to leave patients with brows on the floor. Note the reduction of fine lines on the forehead. But also note the depression of the medial (middle part) brow but elevation of the lateral tail of the brow."

View this post on Instagram

Our Kate loves a bit of baby Botox. Patients come from far and wide to see me for this procedure. It truly is so simple... There is no excuse for doctors to leave patients with brows on the floor. Note the reduction of fine lines on the forehead. But also note the depression of the medial (middle part) brow but elevation of the lateral tail of the brow. The magic of baby Botox is that it does not leave you feeling so heavy and provides you with a subtle reduction of lines as well as a better eyebrow position. Now 90% of my patients have baby Botox and are happy even at 3-4 months post treatment #babybotox #botox #kate #katemiddleton #natural #subtleresults #faceanatomy #juvederm #aesthetics #cosmeticsurgery #plasticsurgery #drsomji #drmedispa #celebritydoctor

A post shared by Dr. Munir Somji @ DrMediSpa TM (@drmedispa) on

This however, was quashed by Kensington Royal spokesperson who told The New York Post that the buzz was “categorically not true” and that “the Royal Family never endorse commercial activity.”

