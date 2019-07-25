Kate Middleton’s botox rumours quashed by Kensington Palace spokesperson

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton amongst the numerous rumours that she has been fighting by tabloids, was also said to have resorted to botox after giving birth to Prince Louis last year.

The hearsay that had made rounds after British plastic surgeon Dr Munir Somji had shared before and after shots of the Duchess with the caption:

“Our Kate loves a bit of baby Botox. Patients come from far and wide to see me for this procedure. It truly is so simple... There is no excuse for doctors to leave patients with brows on the floor. Note the reduction of fine lines on the forehead. But also note the depression of the medial (middle part) brow but elevation of the lateral tail of the brow."

This however, was quashed by Kensington Royal spokesperson who told The New York Post that the buzz was “categorically not true” and that “the Royal Family never endorse commercial activity.”

