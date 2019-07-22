Riverdale’s KJ Apa and Britt Robertson spotted holding hands at Comic-Con party

'Riverdale' star KJ Apa has become the talk of town after he was spotted holding hands with ‘The Longest Ride’ actor Britt Robertson on Saturday.

The lovebirds were spotted holding hands at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con party in San Diego on Saturday.

The couple was confirmed to be inseparable throughout the night cozying up to one another.

The rumors have come amidst buzz of Robertson getting linked to Graham Rogers.

Apa, 22 and Robertson 29 have worked together previously as well in the 2017-released film ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ and are getting set to star in the upcoming film ‘I Still Believe’.

Robertson had earlier been in a relationship with ‘Teen Wolf’ star Dylan O’Brien from 2012 when they met on the set of their film ‘The First Time’ till 2018.

On the other hand, Apa has remained off the radar for a while and has not been linked to anyone till now as he had earlier also clarified in 2017 to Cosmopolitan that he is in no rush to find his better half.