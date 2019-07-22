Cardi B draws concern after alarming message wishing she was dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American rapper Cardi B may be a contentious personality but the singer has left the world alarmed after a shocking tweet that was later deleted.
The 26-year-old songwriter turned to her Twitter with a considerably alarming tweet wishing for death, after which many social media users were left worried for the artist.
“Wish I was dead,” read her tweet.
However, she was back in her high spirits by night after which fans breathed a sigh of relief following her performance at California Mid-State Fair on Sunday night.
“Ain’t with the politicking with ya I don’t needa vote , I sell tracks that these shows Need for seating rows I HAD SO MUCH FUN TONIGHT,” she said on Monday, posting a news clip about her show selling out.
