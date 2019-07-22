close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 22, 2019

Cardi B draws concern after alarming message wishing she was dead

American rapper Cardi B may be a contentious personality but the singer has left the world alarmed after a shocking tweet that was later deleted.

The 26-year-old songwriter turned to her Twitter with a considerably alarming tweet wishing for death, after which many social media users were left worried for the artist.

“Wish I was dead,” read her tweet.

However, she was back in her high spirits by night after which fans breathed a sigh of relief following her performance at California Mid-State Fair on Sunday night.

“Ain’t with the politicking with ya I don’t needa vote , I sell tracks that these shows Need for seating rows I HAD SO MUCH FUN TONIGHT,” she said on Monday, posting a news clip about her show selling out. 



