Mon Jul 22, 2019
Pakistan

APP
July 22, 2019

Imran Khan: I am going to reform Pakistan cricket

Pakistan

APP
Mon, Jul 22, 2019

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said he had decided to reform cricket and raise a professional team for the next World Cup.

“After the World Cup, I have decided, I am going to reform cricket. Much of disappointment has been faced. Remember my words, Insha Allah, in the next World Cup, we will bring a professional and the best team,” he said while addressing the Pakistani American community here at Capital One Arena.

The prime minister arrived in Washington DC on a three-day visit along with a high level delegation, on the invitation of US President Donald Trump.

