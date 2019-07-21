close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
Pakistan

July 21, 2019

FATA: KP Assembly election results, latest party positions

Sun, Jul 21, 2019

Islamabad: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the unofficial and unconfirmed results of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Polling was held at  16 seats of FATA for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

The electoral body has announced results of 13 seats so far.

According to the ECP, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has won four, Independent Candidates five, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (F) two, Awami National Party one and Jamaat-e-Islam one.


