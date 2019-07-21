FATA: KP Assembly election results, latest party positions

Islamabad: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the unofficial and unconfirmed results of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Polling was held at 16 seats of FATA for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

The electoral body has announced results of 13 seats so far.

According to the ECP, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has won four, Independent Candidates five, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (F) two, Awami National Party one and Jamaat-e-Islam one.



