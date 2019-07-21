MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari marries Madeha Naqvi

The happy news is quite old, according to social media buzz. However, it was revealed recently.

The glad tidings are that the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM) leader has tied the nuptial knot with television media personality, Madeha Naqvi.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, families and close friends of the groom and the bride attended the valima ceremony, according to a picture being shared on social media platforms.

There are others pictures of the wedding ceremony that are doing the round on social media.

This marriage is second by both of them. Naqvi’s first marriage had ended up in divorce. In 2013, the famous TV host was married to Syed Ali.

Naqvi has worked with major Pakistani TV channels.