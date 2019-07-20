PAF off to flying start in PFF National Challenge Football Cup

PESHAWAR: Defending Champion Pakistan Air Force (PAF) off to a flying start after recording 4-0 victory against Asia Gee Mills, Bahawalpur on the opening day of the 28th PFF National Challenge Football Cup, which got under way here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Saturday.

KP Information Minister Shoukat Ali Yousafzai was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Cup wherein top 15 departmental teams took part.

President Pakistan Football Federation Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah, Senior Vice President Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Regional Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch, Secretary General KP Football Association and Organizing Secretary of the Cup Basit Kamal, former national team skippers Col. Nouman and Col. Farasat, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present during the opening ceremony.

The National Challenge Cup was launched in way back 1979 by Pakistan Football Federation and so far 27 editions were held in different cities but it is for the first time that Peshawar is hosting the 28th edition.

In the opening match PAF and Asia Gee Mills played a goal-less draw for 42 minutes and it was the 43rd minute when unmarked Irfan got a through ball from mid-fielder Qaiser in front of the goal-post and did nothing wrong in dispatching it into the net to make the tally 1-0.



After taking lead in the first session, PAF dominated the second session and scored three more goals when skipper Mansoor netted a fine goal on the penalty kick in the 59th minute and slammed another on the field attempt in the 67th minute before Qaiser netted a fine goal on the field in the 73rd minute to make the tally 4-0.

Asia Gee Mills, a very young side, tried their hard to come back into the game and having more than three easy goal scoring chances but their forwards were failed to score any goal.