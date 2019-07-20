Mahira Khan, Bilal Ashraf’s on-screen chemistry in 'Superstar’s latest track is leaving fans awestruck

Pakistan’s beauty queen Mahira Khan and hunk Bilal Ashraf have left fans enchanted over their on-screen chemistry in their latest track from the upcoming film ‘Superstar.’

The track titled ‘In Dinon’ voiced by the powerhouse Atif Aslam shows the couple exhibiting their love in theatrical, traditional fashion touching on all clichés, as they appear inseparable from one another.

The song is composed by Azaan Sami Khan and encircles the two key characters of the film Noori and Sameer as the former climbs the ladder of fame and success while the latter who plays the industry’s heartthrob plays her love interest before conflicts storm their endearing bond.



The film directed by Mohammad Ehteshamuddin, alongside Mahira Khan and Bilal Abbas is also starring Javed Sheikh, Asma Abbas, Marina Khan and many others.

The film is slated to release next month on Eid ul Adha.