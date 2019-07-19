Trump says Johnson would do ‘great job’ as British PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Friday that Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to be Britain´s next prime minister, would do a "great job" in the post after the pair had a telephonic conversation.
"I like him," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "I spoke to him yesterday."
"He is going to do a great job," the Republican president added. "We get along well."
Johnson is tipped to replace Theresa May as prime minister next week, when the results of a postal ballot by the governing Conservative Party are revealed.
