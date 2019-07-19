Trump says Johnson would do ‘great job’ as British PM

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Friday that Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to be Britain´s next prime minister, would do a "great job" in the post after the pair had a telephonic conversation.



"I like him," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "I spoke to him yesterday."

"He is going to do a great job," the Republican president added. "We get along well."

Johnson is tipped to replace Theresa May as prime minister next week, when the results of a postal ballot by the governing Conservative Party are revealed.