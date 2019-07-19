American travel blogger Cynthia Ritchie drives rickshaw, goes mango shopping in Pakistan

Famed US travel blogger Cynthia Ritchie may just be loving Pakistan a bit too much, specially for the delicious, succulent mangoes it has and the delightful rickshaw rides it has to offer.

In an endearing Twitter post, Cynthia shared what she tells people when she get asked what she is doing in Pakistan.

"Here I'm caught red-handed trying to drive off in a rickshaw. The plan was to pick up as many mangoes as possible. Only problem is I don't know how to drive a rickshaw," she wrote.

The travel blogger also uploaded a picture that showcases her seated in the driving seat of a colourful rickshaw.

Cynthia added: "And I think I scared off potential customers."