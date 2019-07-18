‘Gossip Girls’ to return with a spin-off on HBO Max

‘Gossip Girls’, to date, remains one of the most iconic television series to have graced screens and it looks like the posse of New York’s elitist teenagers are once again ready to take the world by storm.



According to reports, the spin-off of the American teen drama will be making its way to streaming service HBO Max, which is owned by WarnerMedia.

It was revealed further that the series will span over 10 episodes and will depict the events eight years after the show ended its run back in 2012 while featuring a new generation of teenagers of a New York private school.

While the news unleashed a wave of excitement amongst fans, many were left wondering if any of the original cast members would be returning on screen.

HBO Max revealed further that the spin-off will look into an altered version of the Big Apple courtesy of the sudden surge of social media.

The original series had starred Hollywood’s finest names including Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and Leighton Meester.