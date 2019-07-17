Shaniera enjoying vacation in UK with hubby and children

Shaniera Akram is known for being a hands-on parent and is often sharing pictures of her family on Instagram.



She posted on her Instagram that "Everyone needs a holiday selfie ..."



It is no different with her most recent snaps of her adorable 4-year-old daughter Aiyla Akram.

The mother-daughter duo can be seen enjoying a bowl of popcorn as they are currently on vacation in the UK.

In the following Instagram, Shaniera says: I wish that I could just press pause as time seems to be going so fast! With love from our family to yours. ChildrenAreLife. AkramKids. Holiday. England. Altogether.



The whimsical little Aiyla posed alongside her mother while the caption read "Never a dull moment when hanging out with this one!! She’s hilarious"







