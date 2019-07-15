Selena Gomez ready to come back after staying away from the public eye?

American singing sensation Selena Gomez after staying away from the public eye for quite some time appears to be back in the limelight, healthier than ever.

According to reports, the 26-year old ‘A Year Without You’ hit maker appears to be buckling up to return to the music scene with a bang.

The singer had always made it a point to keep her fans updated with details about her life on her social media accounts until recently when, owing to a rough year, she decided to go on a hiatus from her Twitter and Instagram accounts with 58 million and 153 million followers respectively.

Gomez underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 to fight lupus, while also hospitalized during her fight with depression and was also under ample stress after her breakup with Justin Bieber.

Recently, the artist was spotted enjoying at her friend Priscilla DeLeon’s wedding for which she flew to Mexico and was even spotted at the beach enjoying with her friends and family after which fans breathed a sigh of relief to see their favorite star back, healthy and gratified.