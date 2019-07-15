close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 15, 2019

Major relief for mobile phone users

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The mobile phone users would now receive Rs88.9 on charge of Rs100 on their mobile phones as the apex court ruling on administrative/service charges comes into force.

The Supreme Court in its order of April 24, 2019 had barred the mobile phone service providers from charging 10 percent under the head of administrative/service charges.

In its order, the SC had told the cellular companies that they can, however, apply a 12.5 per cent withholding tax.

The order said: "However, the cellular telecom companies are not allowed to impose any service/maintenance charge thereon as they have elected not to impose these charges."

Earlier, a consumer was receiving only Rs76.94 on the Rs100 top up but now he would get Rs88.9.

