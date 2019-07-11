close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
July 12, 2019

Dhoni's run out video shared by ICC with Arnold's dialogue "Hasta La Vista, Dhoni"

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 12, 2019

LONDON: Taking inspiration from Bollywood's legend Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator series, The International Cricket Council (ICC) has posted a video on MS Dhoni's run-out during the World Cup 2019 semi-final.

Undoubtedly, MS Dhoni's run-out by a fine throw from New Zealand's Martin Guptill during the World Cup 2019 semi-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday proved to be a turning point and consolidated Black Caps' position to win the game.

The  video tweeted by ICC with caption "Hasta La Vista, Dhoni" took internet by storm, attracting   mix response from social media users. The most of  cricket lovers lauded  the brilliant work of Guptil that changed the game with a sharp throw calimed Dhoni'a wicket at a crucial stage, whereas, some of the Indian fans   didn't go down well with them at all as they thought it was in poor taste for the official organisers of the tournament to put up such stuff on social media.

New Zealand had thrashed India by 18 runs in that game  to qualify for the  second successive World Cup final. India went out at the semi-final stage for the second successive tournament.



