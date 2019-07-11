Lata Mangeshkar urges Dhoni to not retire as India still ‘needs’ him

While India’s abysmal performance against New Zealand cost them a spot at the finals, the star players of the team who excelled throughout came under immense criticism, which included the veteran batsman MS Dhoni.

As the iconic 38-year-old wicket-keeper-batsman’s inning on Wednesday were considered by many to be his last with talk of his retirement prevailing, musical legend Lata Mangeshkar thinks the former captain needs to give his retirement plan a second thought.

Turning to Twitter, the music director urged the star cricketer to continue playing for his country as the Men in Blue still need him.

“Namaskar MS Dhoni ji. Aaj Kal main sun rahi hun ke Aap retire hona chahte hain.Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye.Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat [email protected]” [I am hearing that you want to retire. Please don’t think like that. The country needs you. I request you to not entertain thoughts of retirement.],” read the tweet.

Regarding the news of his retirement, captain of the team Virat Kohli revealed during a media interaction: “MS Dhoni has not told us anything about retirement.”