Five tourists killed in violent Greek hail storms: police

GREECE: Violent hail storms killed at least five tourists in northern Greece late Wednesday, police said.
A Czech couple died when strong winds blew their caravan away while a Russian man and his son were killed by a falling tree, they said.
Debris from a building killed a woman from Romania.
Public television said there was possibly another victim of the storms which ripped through the region of Khalkidiki near the city of Thessaloniki.
