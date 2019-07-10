close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
World

AFP
July 11, 2019

Five tourists killed in violent Greek hail storms: police

World

AFP
Thu, Jul 11, 2019

GREECE: Violent hail storms killed at least five tourists in northern Greece late Wednesday, police said.

A Czech couple died when strong winds blew their caravan away while a Russian man and his son were killed by a falling tree, they said.

Debris from a building killed a woman from Romania.

Public television said there was possibly another victim of the storms which ripped through the region of Khalkidiki near the city of Thessaloniki.

