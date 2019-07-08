Amazon admits to storing Alexa data even after users delete it: report

E-commerce giant Amazon, is not unknown to controversies, and as per the latest reports, the company admits to be holding on to Alexa data even after deleting.

In a report by The Verge citing a letter to US Senator Chris Coons, which was published earlier, the company’s conduct with privacy was brought to light, confirming that the voice interactions done through their Alexa and Echo devices store data even after it's wiped off by a user.

“We retain customers’ voice recordings and transcripts until the customer chooses to delete them,” it was revealed in the letter.

It was further answered that the text transcripts of voice interactions with Alexa were not removed as in specific instances the company stores data without informing the user.

The company’s vice president of public policy, Brian Huseman responded that the company is presently putting in all efforts to make sure the transcripts are removed from all of Alexa’s storage systems.

Huseman further wrote in his response: “We do not store the audio of Alexa’s response. However, we may still retain other records of customers’ Alexa interactions, including records of actions Alexa took in response to the customer’s request.”