‘Khaani’ dominates Lux Style Awards 2019 with 6 nominations

Geo TV Network’s hit drama serial ‘Khaani’ is leading the Lux Style Awards 2019 nominations after getting named in six of them.

Having a trailblazing and thought-provoking story line, the serial stands out amongst all others aired throughout Pakistan, easily steering its way to the top of the nominations.

With the annual mega event just around the corner, the Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi-directorial undeniably has critics and fans rooting in its favor.

The much-talked-about play dominated the nominations in the following categories:

- Best TV Play

- Best TV Actor Male [Feroze Khan]

- Best TV Actor Female [Sana Javed]

- Best Original Soundtrack [Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Sahir Ali Bagga]

- Best TV Play Director [Anjum Shehzad]

- Best TV Writer [Asma Nabeel]

While the official results are yet to unveil the winners, social media is erupting in favor of the Geo TV hit, predicting the Feroze Khan-starrer to sweep all categories and dominate at the LSA 2019.