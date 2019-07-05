PIA starts London to Sialkot flights

LONDON: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will run Sialkot-London-Sialkot from 10th of September this year, it is said in an official statement of PIA.

Initially, this route will be operated once-a-week from Sialkot to Heathrow London every Tuesday whereas the flight from Heathrow London to Sialkot will arrive every Wednesday, PIA’s country manager in UK Siraj Qazi confirmed. The route will provide direct point to point service to Sialkot city and shortest approach to Mirpur Azad Kashmir, Kharian, Gujrat, Jhelum and adjoining areas.

It is worth mentioning that this new-fangled rout will be more significant for the Sikh Yatris who are planning to participate in the celebration of 550th Birthday of Baba Guru Nanak Dev ji. The Sikh pilgrims are likely to opt Sialkot airport route to start their holy pilgrims through visiting Kartarpur Gurdwara with proximity of around 100 kilometers.

According to the schedule issued by PIA, the PIA flight number PK777 will depart at 10:15 am from Sialkot on every Tuesday and will arrive at Heathrow Airport London at 14:50 local time. Flight number PK778 will depart from Heathrow at 18:25 pm and will arrive at Sialkot International Airport at 06:25 Wednesday (next day).

Siraj Qazi said that for the new route, flights will be operated with B773-772 aircraft which has specially been decorated for the new International route operation. He said that PIA started the new route after lots of consultations and feedback from customers. He hoped the new route will help Pakistan’s tourism industry and more people will be likely travelling to Pakistan as most British Pakistanis in Britain originate from the areas close to Sialkot.