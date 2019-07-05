PM Imran for making ‘10 billion tree’ project a success for future generations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressing the importance of tree plantation said making the '10 billion tree' project a success was important for the country's future generations.
"For the future of our generations, we must all strive to make our 10 billion tree tsunami a success," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the first political party and the government that understood this phenomenon and started the billion tree tsunami project.
