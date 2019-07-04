Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head to Head: World Cup 2019

The 43rd match of the ICC World Cup 2019 will be played between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Friday (July 5) at Lord's, London.



This will be the ninth and the last league match for both and a crucial one for Pakistan who have to win it by a big margin of 316 runs to qualify for the semifinals.

Pakistan at the moment are placed fifth on the points table with nine points while Bangladesh are on the seventh with seven points.

Both have played eight matches each so far in the tournament as Pakistan won four and lost three with one NR match while Bangladesh won three and lost four matches with one NR match.

Match Results:

Pakistan lost their first match to West Indies by seven wickets at Nottingham on May 1; then they won against hosts England by 14 runs at the same venue on June 3. Their third match was against Sri Lanka at Bristol on June 7 but it was abandoned without a ball bowled. Later, they lost two successive matches -- to Australia by 41 runs at Taunton on June 12; and to India by 89 runs (D/L method) at Manchester on June 16. Then, they recorded three successive victories against -- South Africa by 49 runs at Lord's, London on June 23; New Zealand by six wickets at the same venue on June 25; and Afghanistan by three wickets at Headingley, Leeds on June 29.

Bangladesh won their first match by 21 runs against South Africa at The Oval, London on June 2; then lost two consecutive matches to -- New Zealand by two wickets at The Oval on June 5; and to England by 106 runs at Cardiff on June 8. Their fourth match was against Sri Lanka, which was abandoned without a ball bowled at Bristol on June 11. Later, they beat West Indies by seven wickets at Taunton on June 17; and lost the next match to Australia by 48 runs at Nottingham on June 20. Then they defeated Afghanistan by 62 runs at Southampton on June 24; and lost to India by 28 runs at Birmingham on July 2.

ODI Record:

Pakistan are playing one-day international cricket since 1973 and have so far appeared in 924 matches. They won 483 and lost 413 matches whereas eight were tied and 20 had no result. They success percentage is 53.87.

Bangladesh have played 369 ODIs, winning 125 and losing 237 with seven NR matches. Their success percentage is 34.53.

World Cup Record:

Pakistan are participating in the World Cup since its introduction in 1975. They have so far played 78 matches, winning 44 and losing 32 with two NR matches. Success percentage is 57.89.

Bangladesh have played 39 World Cup matches since 1999. They won 14 and lost 24 with one NR match. Their success % is 36.84.

Both have clashed in only one match in the 1999 World Cup, and Pakistan were humiliated by the Tigers with a 62-run defeat.

Now they are meeting for the second time in World Cup.